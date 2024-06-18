Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has revealed the fastest way to her heart in a message she shared on her Instagram status

Sharing a meme that resonated with her, Vanessa added a caption suggesting that men who were not ready to invest in her would not get a response in her dm

The caption also suggested that the actress did not have time for unnecessary conversations; however, men interested in investing would have a chance

Vanessa Nicole, the ex-partner of popular comedian Funny Face, has revealed what it takes to win her heart.

In a message on her Instagram status, Vanessa shared a meme that resonated with her, adding a caption that clearly outlined her expectations for potential suitors.

Vanessa's message was direct, suggesting that men who are not ready to invest in her should not bother messaging her. She made it clear that she does not have time for unnecessary conversations. However, men who are willing to invest in her would have a chance to capture her interest.

The post also suggested that the actress expected potential partners to ask about her business plans and wholeheartedly ask for their support.

Vanessa has seen her fair share of struggles when it comes to romantic partnerships. She and her ex, Funny Face, have been embroiled in disputes regarding their children.

Vanessa addresses issues with Funny Face

Recently, Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, publicly shared her side of the story for the first time in a video, addressing issues between her and the comedian. Vanessa has cleared the air that she is not preventing Funny Face from seeing his kids like he is claiming on social media.

This comes at the back of Funny Face's numerous social media rants throwing shade at Vanessa and making several allegations about her.

She also wittily replied to Funny Face after his long rant about her not giving him the chance to see his daughters.

The comedian made a lengthy video complaining about Vanessa preventing him from accessing his children, complaining bitterly.

Shortly after he made the video, Vanessa shared a photo of three audio symbols with red crosses across them, suggesting she would not pay attention to any noise.

