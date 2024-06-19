A video of Saahene Osei, a son of renowned Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite, chilling with a pretty lady has surfaced online

One of the sons of renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Osei Kwame Despite has yet again caused a stir online after a video of him hanging out with a pretty lady surfaced.

Saahene Osei, known for his unique fashion sense, was captured wearing a stylish outfit and vibing with a pretty lady at an event.

The lady, who appeared to be enjoying the company of the millionaire's son, was seen beaming with smiles while turning around gracefully.

They clinked their glasses, celebrating the moment.

Watch the video below:

Who is Saahene Osei?

Saahene Osei is the last born of Osei Kwame Despite. He has attracted significant attention in both social and traditional media circles.

Despite being the last born in the family, Saahene Osei has emerged as a notable figure due to his distinctive fashion sense and charismatic personality.

He also leaves the ladies drooling each time he steps out.

Netizens react to video of Saahene vibing with pretty lady

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

@elizabethgyabaa4 wrote:

"You people get ooo, some of us are leaving in hell.enjoy and i envy u."

@agyemangboakyeric wrote:

"Dope."

@Cashman GH wrote.

"My King and Queen..love despite fame."

@neff wrote:

"Akata sweet paa."

@Proff wrote:

"Alla .. rich man son."

@Debbie Skie Akosua wrote:

"Love you handsome."

@Nana Kwame wrote:

"Senior."

@Derrick wrote:

"Ur wife?"

@Fortunate MaameAma A wrote:

"Saahene can we be friends."

Despite's son drinks coconut like a common Ghanaian

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Saahene Osei, in a video, drank coconut in the comfort of his vehicle and seemed to enjoy the fruit very much.

The young man, who is the son of Ghanaian millionaire business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, showed his simpler side.

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians were excited to see Saheene enjoying simple pleasures, while others praised his looks.

