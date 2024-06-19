Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah was overjoyed as she took to social media to share the birthday present broadcaster Serwaa Amihere gifted her on her 43rd birthday

Miss Amihere gifted Nana Aba a bouquet of red roses, and with gratitude, the latter shared a picture and wrote a lovely caption thanking her

The gesture melted the hearts of many people as they lauded Serwaa for the gesture, while others wished Nana Aba a happy birthday

EIB Network's Director of Business Development, Nana Aba Anamoah, was filled with gratitude when her close friend and EIB Network broadcaster Serwaa Amihere gifted her a giant rose bouquet for her 43rd birthday.

Serwaa Amihere (left) and Nana Aba Anamoah (right) in photos.

Serwaa Amihere went the extra mile to make Nana Aba Anamoah's 43 birthday special by surprising her with a bouquet of roses.

The bouquet of roses was styled with white mini flowers and wrapped with white paper with black edges overlapping each other.

Nana Aba posed with the birthday gift, shared a picture on her verified X account, and wrote a lovely caption thanking Serwaa for the gift.

In the caption, EIB Network's Director of Business Development wrote:

I love you @Serwaa_Amihere ❤️

Below is a lovely photo of Nana Aba Anamoah posing with the giant rose bouquet Serwaa Amihere gifted her.

Reactions to the kind gesture

Many people in the comment section wished Nana Aba a happy birthday and wrote sweet messages to her. Others also applauded Serwaa for the heartwarming gesture.

Below are the lovely comments from the X post:

@__theSeyram said:

Happy birthday sweetheart ❤️

@al_varo777 said:

This is beautiful

@kyei_ said:

Oh wo din no fata wo, Rosemond. Happy birthday @thenanaaba

@asakiyaba said:

Happy birthday Ma. The Lord continue to bless and keep you.

@hasafotei19891 said:

Loyalty!!!! A virtue indeed!!!!

@cheery_appiah said:

Happy blessed birthday beautiful ❤️

"Nice gesture": Nana Aba got Serwaa Amihere to donate GH₵10k to Korle-Bu on her birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that broadcaster Serwaa Amihere donated GH₵10k to the Kidney Dialysis Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as part of media personality Nana Aba Anamoah's 43rd birthday celebration.

A lovely video of Nana Aba donating the money on behalf of Miss Amihere at the hospital surfaced online.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video applauded Miss Amihere for her kind gesture and praised her for saving lives with her generous donation.

