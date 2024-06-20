Global site navigation

DJ Azonto Promises To Gift Nana Aba Anamoah $5 Million For Supporting Him (Video)
DJ Azonto Promises To Gift Nana Aba Anamoah $5 Million For Supporting Him (Video)

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • DJ Azonto is demanding $10 million from top leaders of the NPP as compensation for the party's use of his Fa Ne Fom song
  • The musician has promised to gift Nana Aba Anamoah a whopping $5 million from the money for supporting him
  • The controversial musician made this promise to Nana Aba Anamoah while he was performing on stage at a music show in Kete Krachi

Controversial Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto has promised to reward renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah for her unwavering support for his music career.

DJ Azonto and Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo source: @djazontomusic @thenanaaba
DJ Azonto promised to gift Nana Aba Anamoah $5 million for supporting him in a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh.

The musician made this promise to the renowned journalist during a performance on stage at a music event in Kete Krachi, Volta Region.

He explained that Nana Aba Anamoah was the only Ghanaian celebrity who supported his effort to gain compensation from the NPP.

He said:

"Nana Aba Anamoah has been the only Ghanaian celebrity to support me since I demanded $10 million from the NPP. I promise to give Nana Aba Anamoah $5 million if I get the money I want."

DJ Azonto is demanding hefty compensation of $10 million from key NPP figures for using his Fa No Fom song at campaign rallies.

Below is the video of DJ Azonto promising Nana Aba Anamoah $5 million:

Netizens react to DJ Azonto promising Nana Aba Anamoah money

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to DJ Azonto's promise to Nana Aba Anamoah.

@iam_edem1 said:

"Joker like this always wanna trend but no one Dey mind am sef twaaaa."

@kwamefrimpong_ said:

"Ahhh."

@fawzy_delimini said:

"When will this guy get serious one hit musician."

