Controversial Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto has promised to reward renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah for her unwavering support for his music career.

DJ Azonto promised to gift Nana Aba Anamoah $5 million for supporting him in a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh.

The musician made this promise to the renowned journalist during a performance on stage at a music event in Kete Krachi, Volta Region.

He explained that Nana Aba Anamoah was the only Ghanaian celebrity who supported his effort to gain compensation from the NPP.

He said:

"Nana Aba Anamoah has been the only Ghanaian celebrity to support me since I demanded $10 million from the NPP. I promise to give Nana Aba Anamoah $5 million if I get the money I want."

DJ Azonto is demanding hefty compensation of $10 million from key NPP figures for using his Fa No Fom song at campaign rallies.

Netizens react to DJ Azonto promising Nana Aba Anamoah money

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to DJ Azonto's promise to Nana Aba Anamoah.

@iam_edem1 said:

"Joker like this always wanna trend but no one Dey mind am sef twaaaa."

@kwamefrimpong_ said:

"Ahhh."

@fawzy_delimini said:

"When will this guy get serious one hit musician."

