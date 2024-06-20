Footballer Asamoah Gyan is gradually increasing his momentum as he prepares for a life of public service

The footballer was recently spotted in Zanzibar parliament, where he was given a standing ovation

A clip of Asamoah Gyan's special reception in Zanzibar has sparked a frenzy online

Ghanaian footballer and Africa's top goal scorer in the history of the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, recently embarked on a high-level visit to Zanzibar.

The retired footballer has been on an African tour since he announced his decision to join politics.

Videos of his warm reception in the Tanzanian Archipelago have popped up online.

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan in Zanzibar parliament

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian footballer was spotted in Zanzibar's Parliament.

The footballer earned sweltering applause from the parliamentarians after the Speaker introduced and welcomed him in Swahili.

Asamoah Gyan reacted to his reception in the Zanzibar parliament, describing it as a great honour. He said,

"It was a great honour to be acknowledged by the parliament in Zanzibar, by their speaker of parliament."

In Ghana, the former player has launched his All-Regional Games project to unearth talents across Africa and give them a chance to go pro.

Ghanaians hail Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Asamoah Gyan with praises after his Zanzibar stint.

@paullkenny1 said:

A prophet is not with honor in his own country... Good job Zanzibar

@agyabeng_shaddy wrote:

This should have been done in Ghana first if only we appreciate and recognize our legends when they’re alive. Your legacy lives on

@laughlovegive noted:

Global icon. Keep pushing

@nanakusinho remarked:

2028 MP. we'll be there

@ChrisAgyei18 added:

Baby jet you are the best. I pray you continue to soar higher in life. I love you man.

Asamoah Gyan meets the Zimbabwean president

Earlier, YEN.com.th reported that Asamoah Gyan and socialite Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE had embarked on a trip to Zimbabwe.

On his trip, the veteran footballer called on Zimbabwean president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to discuss what he described as the future of young people in Africa.

