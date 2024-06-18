King Promise, in an interview, has addressed the negative reactions from fans about his performance at TGMA 24

The singer admitted that his performance was not the best, citing sound issues as the cause

King Promise also rubbished allegations of the event organisers sabotaging his performance

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer King Promise has addressed fans' criticisms of his performance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24).

King Promise performing at TGMA24 Photo source: @ghmusicawards

King Promise addresses criticisms about his TGMA24 performance

In an interview with Kojo Sheldon, King Promise admitted that his performance at the event was not the best.

According to the singer, technical issues with the sound contributed to his underwhelming performance despite multiple rehearsals before the event.

King Promise also stated that he was not bothered by the issues with the performances, as they could happen to any artiste in the world.

He said,

"I don't think it was one of my best performances. We put a lot of hard work into the performance. We had 3 nights of rehearsals. But obviously, there was an issue with the sound. I could barely hear myself while I was singing and my microphone was going off. There were just many things going on, but these things happened. I am not the first one this thing has happened to. The same thing happened to even Beyonce."

The singer also responded to social media fans' claims that the performance damaged his brand.

"I feel like it's just people talking on the internet. I don't think it takes anything away from him. I would be bothered to that extent if I didn't know myself."

Netizens react to King Promise's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from fans in reaction to King Promise's comments about his TGMA24 performance.

@remedyamoah3977 commented:

"Man like Promise really talk sense waaaaa❤❤❤❤"

@akuao2 commented:

"Monka nokware no nkyerɛ no o. That's what makes people improve."

@shadracksprinto commented:

"Stars no y3 baako baako 5⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️…..Sprinto passing through."

@billantwi3465 commented:

"The way KP dey mention Queen Beyonce ein name I think He is a fine. Soar higher Dude."

@Expensive-op6pn commented:

"It’s true there was an issue with sound during his performance. He should use hand mic next time. Using some technology in Ghana can’t be trusted oo . But this guy should’ve won oo, it was purely hardwork, no lobbying. They play his music in the malls in Canada, for real."

Kwadwo Sheldon criticises King Promise for his performance at the award show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Sheldon, in a recent interview, criticised King Promise over his performance at the TGMAs.

The new media leader expressed his disappointment and hinted that the Artiste should start investing in his performance as his colleague Stonebwoy.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

