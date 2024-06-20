Vanessa Nicole: Funny Face's Baby Mama Flaunts Curves In Tight Sweatpants And Hoodie
- Vanessa Nicole, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, flaunted her enviable curves as she jammed to a song
- The baby mama of comedian Funny Face rocked tight green sweatpants alongside a matching hoodie as she enjoyed the music
- The actress stood in front of a mirror in her bedroom and recorded herself as she shook her body gently to the mid-tempo tune
Vanessa Nicole, the mother of comedian Funny Face's child shared a video on her TikTok page, where she showed off her enviable curves. The actress and social media personality danced to Piano by Sevenkizs, delighting her followers with her gentle moves and stylish outfit.
In the video, Vanessa wore tight green sweatpants and a matching hoodie, which perfectly highlighted her figure. She recorded herself standing in front of a mirror in her bedroom. The setting added cozy vibe to the video.
As the mid-tempo tune played, Funny Face's ex moved her body slowly, beautifully syncing with the rhythm of the song. The video quickly gained attention on the social media platform, with Ghanaians praising her enviable figure and dance skills.
Fans admire Vanessa
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
FLUFFY BEATRICE said:
You too beautiful and you deserve better ❤️❤️you will testify to Gods glory soon I trust Yahweh
GADDAFI wrote:
Ama,God is with you so be strong and of good courage
abasslimit said:
Funny face ex wife she’s pretty though
Official Kofi Michael said:
i love this lady.. you look so beautiful ❤️
Guyman said:
Hide this from Funny face please
evelyn7522 said:
Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️u too beautiful
Fans raise cash for Vanessa
In another story, Vanessa Nicole's admirers, during a TikTok LIVE session, benevolently rallied to raise funds for the single mother and her kids.
The fundraising was spearheaded by a man identified as Saani, who emphatically stated that Vanessa was not begging but people just wanted to help.
Vanessa and her baby daddy, Funny Face, have been involved in a lot of drama for months now regarding the kids' visiting rights.
