Vanessa Nicole, actress and baby mama of comedian Funny Face, caught the attention of many social media users when she dropped a video of herself flaunting her massive curves

In the video, she was in her bedroom, taking a mirror selfie while singing and dancing to Nigerian singer Khaid and Ghanaian singer Gyakie's Run Away (Omalicha) song

Many people admired her fine curves, while others opined that it was because of her beauty that was why Funny Face could not forget about her despite being separated

Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in photos. Image Credit: vanessah_nicole and @hitz1039fm

Vanessa Nicole flaunted her fine curves in a video

Taking to her official TikTok account, Vanessa Nicole shared a video of her showing off her well-endowed curves in a multicoloured crocheted minidress.

The dress had single straps around the arms and a v-shaped neckline to show off some of her cleavage.

In the video, the mother of three sang and danced slowly to Nigerian singer Khaid and Ghanaian singer Gyakie's Run Away (Omalicha) song.

She held her iPhone Pro Max phone as she recorded a mirror selfie, showing off her natural beauty. The setting in which the video was taken looked like her bedroom.

Below is a video of Vanessa Nicole flaunting her well-defined curves.

Reactions to the video of Vanessa Nicole showing off her voluptuous figure

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Vanessa Nicole looked in the video as they complimented her.

Others also insinuated that they understood the reason why Funny Face could not forget about her despite their separation, as they attributed it to her thick curves and massive backside.

Below are the reactions of fans:

Ekow Lawson said:

My crush

Sylars Jones said:

definition of beauty

Kwame Antwi said:

you look so gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️

AMANDODEHERO♥️ said:

hwɛ nam

ichie said:

Now I understand ❤️

Rev pachuchu said:

I am always happy to see you and I don't know why

yaabrempomaa0 said:

Eiiii Van u want to kill us ❤️❤️❤️

pablo said:

How bra chemu go forget this one

