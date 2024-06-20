Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she flaunted her beautiful face and smooth skin in a TikTok video

The Empress mimicked the audio of one of comedian Ras Nene's viral videos, where he spoke about his love for God

Many people talked about how gorgeous Mrs Mensah looked in the video such that they showered her with sweet words

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown once again left many people in awe of her beauty when she posted a video showing off her well-done makeup face.

Nana Ama McBrown dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her beauty

In the video she shared on her official TikTok account, Nana Ama McBrown wore lovely makeup with a shiny touch.

The host of Onua Showtime looked dazzling in an orange sleeveless dress that showed off the smooth skin around her shoulders, chest and bosoms.

The Empress, as always, wanted to put smiles on the faces of her fervent followers on social media, and she used the viral sound of comedian Ras Nene in an old video and mimicked the funny words he said.

The audio talked about one's love for God and how important it is to be religious.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown flaunting her beauty.

Reactions to the video of Nana Ama McBrown showing off her beauty

Many people in the comment section could not resist talking about how beautiful and radiant Mrs Mensah looked in the video.

Her ardent fans complimented her and hyped her with sweet words in the comment section of the TikTok video.

DEPA_DeCEO❤️ said:

All time favorite ❤️

Nanawaa Feligee said:

promax beautttty

Mrs Abena Sarpongmaa said:

Medo you are so cute

Baby Yaa said:

N she was screaming beauty beauty

user67523023607107 said:

the beauty is beautying.

