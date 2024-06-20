Daughter of popular preacher Evangelist Mama Pat in a video, attended classes at Afronita's dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy

In a video, the little girl was dropped off by her driver in a luxurious Lexus SUV and made her way to the dance class, hugging her teacher, Afronita

The video was shared on the little girl's TikTok page, and in the comments section, many were impressed by how pampered she was

Rihanna Konadu Boadu, the young daughter of popular preacher Evangelist Mama Pat's opulent arrival at Afronita's Afrostar Kids Academy, was captured in a video.

Agradaa's daughter at Afrostar Kids Academy Photo Source: agradaaba_gyemeso

In the video that went viral, Rihanna was seen being dropped off by her driver in a sleek, luxurious Lexus SUV, showing the lavish lifestyle she enjoys.

Upon entering the academy's premises, Rihanna was warmly greeted by her teacher, Afronita, who runs the newly opened dance school. The two shared a tight hug, showing the bond the mentor had with the little kids.

The video shared on Rihanna's TikTok page, has amassed significant attention and numerous comments. Netizens were quick to express their admiration for the privilege she enjoyed as the daughter of a wealthy preacher. Many commented on how pampered Rihanna appeared, calling her "dbee," a local term for trust fund kids in Ghana.

Agradaa's daughter sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maame Nyarkoa said:

Asa ho Ghana card or Mtn registration Nono …. Bless up Afronita

Randyusa83 wrote:

Wow Afronita doing very good all these cars parked

ADI'S said:

Eeeiii I thought my daughter can join oo, saa dada b only

erkuabiney@1 commented:

erkuabiney@1 commented: is Blessed and that purrrrr..

Eye Reen said:

echeck like only dbees dey inside the academy oo

Agradaa's daughter dances

In another story, the video of Agradaa's daughter showing off her dance moves is trending on social media.

This comes after she went to Afronita's dance school to take some dance lessons.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised the girl for how well she danced.

Source: YEN.com.gh