Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita got a lot admiration for how simple she was during high school when a photo of her at Wesley Girls' Senior High School (Wey Gey Hey) surfaced online.

In the old picture, Afronita was captured wearing her official Wey Gey Hey school uniform with a silk sash around her neck that indicated the year she graduated, 2021.

The Wesley Girls' uniform consisted of a yellow short-sleeved shirt paired with a green skirt and a green and yellow tie.

In the viral picture, the CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy wore mini afro hair, simple earrings, and a beautiful smile.

The memorable moment was taken on the school's campus in front of a green backdrop designed with artificial flowers.

Below is a high school photo of Afronita rocking a Wesley Girls' Senior High School uniform.

Reactions to the old picture of Afronita at Wesley Girls

Many people in the comment section talked about how surprised they were to find out that Afronita is a Gey Hey alumna.

Others also noted that the school would not have hailed her with the social media post if she had not made it in life by becoming a famous dancer.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the post shared by High Schools Society on Instagram:

afrostarkidsacademy said:

OUR CEO

ofo_akua said:

She must have been a dance champ

sh.ooter6387 said:

Interesting Afronita went to Wesley Girls SHS. I'm sure she made 8As in her exams kraa. Talented and smart at the same time. Beautiful combination of abilities

priscilla.nartey.129 said:

Smart girl, beauty with brains

vince_mcalpha said:

My only question is, is this then or now cos I can’t tell

_hum.ble_1 said:

Oh really, so that is where my crush is coming from

iam_tei1 said:

Na who make am, school dey mention. Moral lesson.

Afronita spoke for the first time after returning to Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita made her first public comment after returning to Ghana after her BGT exploits with Abigail.

She took to her TikTok page to thank all Ghanaians for the immense support displayed during their return to Ghana.

Netizens who saw the post were proud of her and took to the comment section to express their views.

