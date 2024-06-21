Patapaa's estranged wife, Liha Miller, has finally revealed reasons for breaking up with the musician

According to her, Patapaa abused her and cheated on her since their 2021 wedding, hence her decision to leave

The revelation comes after the One Corner hitmaker suggested that Liha married him for fame

Pataapa’s wife, Liha Miller, has opened up about the circumstances that led her to break up with the musician.

The German lady disclosed in a recent interview that Patapaa was abusive towards her during their short-lived marriage.

Patapaa married Liha Miller, Liha who is of Turkish descent, in January 2021 in his hometown of Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Liha Miller has accused Patapaa of cheating and abuse Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Rumours went flying not long after their wedding that their marriage had hit the rocks. But Patapaa denied the rumours and even quarrelled with Zionfelix over an interview with Liha in Germany.

Liha Miller reveals she's no longer with Patapaa

Liha Miller recently visited the country and was welcomed at the Kotoka Airport by Junka Town star Atemuda.

Interacting with a blogger, Liha revealed that their marriage had broken up, adding that she had not seen Patapaa since leaving Ghana for Germany a few weeks after their wedding.

Patapaa reacts to Liha Miller's "divorce" revelation

Reacting to her revelation on Angel TV, Patapaa stated he did not want to discuss the divorce because the matter was still before the court.

When asked a question by the show host, Patapaa minced no words when he stated that their relationship was not based on love.

Liha Miller reveals her real reasons for opting out

While Patapaa suggested that his wife was interested in him just because she wanted to tap into her fame, Liha Miller has indicated that she was not to blame for the breakup.

In a recent interview, she revealed that since they got married, Pataapa cheated on her with multiple women. Unfortunately, Pataapa slept with these women without protection and ended up bringing her all kinds of infections.

Aside from cheating on her, Liha also revealed how Pataapa used to beat her. She revealed how she constantly had to visit a hospital at Swedru because of the wounds she suffered.

