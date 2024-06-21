Ghanaian star Hajia4Reall is facing sentencing after pleading guilty in her romance scam case in the US

In her latest move, the socialist and musician has written to the court to plead for a reduced sentence, revealing the name of the man who introduced her to scamming

According to her, it was one Loveman Allison (the father of her daughter Naila) who led her into that world, and a lengthy sentence would affect her child

Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage, has made one last attempt to avoid a long prison term in her romance scam saga.

Hajia4Reall has pleaded with the court to consider her a victim of a situation and give her a minimal sentence.

In court documents published by Gossip24 TV, she has explained the circumstances leading to her involvement in romance scam, naming the father of her eight-year-old daughter, Naila, as the one who introduced her.

According to the Fine Girl hitmaker, she met and started dating Loveman Allison in 2015 in the US. She later discovered that Allison was engaged in fraudulent activities.

Initially, he convinced her that everything was legitimate, but it later turned out that he had lied. He then introduced her to the 'game', and she accepted to be part of it.

The socialite, who described Allison as an irresponsible father to their daughter, further pleaded that a prolonged absence could have detrimental effects on her daughter's well-being.

She thus pleaded with the court to consider a three-month sentence instead of making her go the long haul.

Apart from Hajia4Reall's plea, some of her family and associates, including Confidence Haugen and Stephen Mingle (Ghhyper), wrote testimonials attesting to her 'good character'.

Watch the video of the court documents below:

Hajia4Reall's arrest in UK, extradition to US, and prosecution

Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. She was subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

The charges against her are related to her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams and other fraudulent activities amounting to over $2 million.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 and was facing a five-year prison sentence.

