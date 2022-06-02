Ghanaian musician, Patapaa has accused Ghanaian Blogger, Zionfelix, for breaking his marriage with Liha Miller

The 'One Corner' crooner went on a series of rants on his WhatsApp status and made some accusations against ZionFelix

This comes after Patapaa spotted ZionFelix and his wife, Liha Miller in a video together on social media

Ghanaian musician, Patapaa has accused Ghanaian Blogger, Zionfelix, for being the cause of the ongoing rift between himself and his German based Turkish wife, Liha Miller.

About a week ago, there were rumours circulating in the media that the two lovebirds had parted ways.

Following the intensity of the news, Patapaa granted an exclusive interview with Cape Coast based station, Kastle FM to debunk some of the rumours circulating in the media.

The 'One Corner' crooner clarified that he has not divorced his wife. He admitted that he has not seen his wife in months and this is as a result of Liha being a professional nurse in Germany.

He stated that he loves his wife dearly and there's no way they having a long distance relationship would jeopardise their marriage.

Meanwhile sources close to the musician have leaked some rants Patapaa has shared on his WhatsApp status.

In the series of rants, he tells people to be cautious of Zionfelix, and he angrily accuses him for creating problems in his marriage.

In another post on WhatsApp, Patapaa posted a screenshot from the video Zionfelix shared on his Instagram page on June 1, 2022 and captioned it:

"Is because of this guy I don't want to see my wife again. He is the problem between I and my wife."

