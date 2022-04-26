Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has gone riding in town with his newly-wedded wife, Maame Serwaah

The video also captured their two sons enjoying the cool ride with their parents who were busily singing and rapping

Lil Win sang and rapped one of Medikal's songs to the wife telling her how he is going to pamper her for life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actor, businessman, and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, is having the best part of his life and he is unperturbed by what others say.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Lil Win is seen riding with his newly-wedding wife, Maame Serwaah, in his car.

In the video, he is seen singing and rapping one of Medikal’s songs. He did not do this alone as the wife actively sang along with him.

A collage of Lil Win and family. Photo credit: @officiallilwin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some of the words in the song are words of reassurance. Lil Win stressed that part that talks of pampering his wife and making her feel secure.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He also tilted the mobile phone so that their two sons in the car would be captured as well.

Fans react to Lil Win and wife’s video

The video has triggered some responses from fans, and they can’t stop showering praises on Lil Win.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

amgmedikal: “Beautiful family.”

adelaideboateng1: “what you're doing to me is not fair,”

oppong.herodia: “Nice family.”

dapaahabel: “Beautiful family.”

adomahpriscilla6: ”Ur wife fine.”

groceries_hub_: “Beautiful family.”

enggodsway: “Wow.”

vera_diamond4: “Beautiful family.”

pretty_sheila_aka_mrs_mensah: “Beautiful family.”

theempress_1: “Your wife is beautiful.”

reggiehovde: “One love Kojo.”

__nanakojo_: “Nice family.”

loviaowusu22: “Lovely.”

ghansah.ekow: “Beautiful.”

odea05: “This is great.”

Lil Win's ex-sister-law pained over his new marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady who claimed to be a sister to Lil Win's former wife, has accused the actor.

According to him, Lil Win had nothing when he was with her sister, that is, his former wife, Patricia.

She claimed that the actor only decided to jilt her sister for his new wife based in America because he is now famous.

We also published a video from the wedding of Lil Win and the new wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh