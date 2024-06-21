Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang, has dragged the gospel singer to Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa show

Maame Pinamang, in a trending TikTok video, accused Yaw Sarpong of infidelity

She also alleged that her husband's family has denied her access to her husband, who is currently battling a stroke

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel singer Yaw Sarpong is in the news for the wrong reason as his wife, Maame Pinamang, has taken him to Oyerepa FM's "Auntie Naa" show.

Yaw Sarpong, Maame Pinamang and Tiwaa Photo source: @yawsarponggospel @mamareggie

Maame Pinamang drags Yaw Sarpong to Auntie Naa

In a TikTok video viewed by YEN.com.gh, Maame Pinamang alleged that Yaw Sarpong's family has banned her from seeing him.

The musician's wife narrated how Yaw Sarpong and his family kept her away from him before they sought spiritual help from a Pastor named Bishop JY Adu in Kumasi.

She said,

"I have been married to Yaw Sarpong for 40 years. Unfortunately, he suffered a stroke not long ago and had to be hospitalised at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. I was taking care of him every day. One day, I visited him with my father, and he told me to go home and pray for him as his family took him to see a pastor in Sokoban. My father got angry and questioned why he would see the pastor without me accompanying him. I went home with my father that day."

Maame Pinamang also levelled allegations of infidelity against her husband, alleging that he is in a romantic relationship with his music group mate, Tiwaa.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yaw Sarpong's wife dragging him to Auntie Naa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users who chance upon the video.

@selinayeboah11 commented:

"They should allow the wife to go take care of the husband ,Tiwa is not the wife. and run dna on tiwa's kids"

@pretty_angie5 commented:

"This issue shouldn't have come on social media. It could have been solved amicably at home or church"

@queen.linda00 commented:

"Ooooo this is not fair"

@afriyie7yeboah commented:

"Maame Tiwaa is known as de wife at dat church, she isn’t lying"

Dr Bawumia Offers Financial Support To Ailing Yaw Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's vice president and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a surprise visit to gospel musician Yaw Sarpong in Kumasi.

Dr Bawumia, who was in the Ashanti Region on a campaign tour, took advantage of the opportunity to meet the artiste after his assistants told him of his current condition.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

