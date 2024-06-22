Abraham Attah, sensational Ghanaian film prodigy, has flaunted his high-end designer shoe online

The actor shared a post wearing the 3000 dollar LV sneaker with a casual outfit to match

Fans thronged the comments section to hail Abraham Attah for his fashion sense

Young Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah continues to stride in Hollywood following his explosive debut in the Beast of No Nation movie.

Apart from his growing catalogue, Abraham Attah's Instagram has become a source of his passion as he grows from a prodigy into an adult superstar.

The young fashionista has added a brand-new luxury item to his high-end show collection.

Abraham Attah adds new LV sneaker to his collection

Abraham Attah's social media feeds give a glimpse of his infallible fashionista life. In his latest post, Abraham Attah flaunted his new high-end sneaker.

The LV Skate sneaker is one of the late Virgil Abloh's legacy designs as the brand's Men’s Artistic Director before his passing in 2021.

The LV Skate Sneaker first debuted in the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 show but is still in vogue as an authentic pair on eBay is selling for as much as GH₵40k.

Ghanaians react to Abraham Attah's fashion sense

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Abraham Attah's new addition to his luxurious shoe collection.

Abraham Attah flaunts his ripped body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based actor Abraham Attah had set social media ablaze with a shirtless photo showing his well-toned and muscular body.

In the photo, the Tufts University student was wearing grey-coloured sweatpants while holding his black t-shirt in his right hand.

