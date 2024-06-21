Neal Maupey: French Footballer Trolls England With Akrobeto Meme After Draw With Denmark
- Neal Maupay took to X to troll England after their disappointing draw at the ongoing Euro 2024
- With the help of Ghanaian actor Akrobeto, the Brentford and France international made a sarcastic remark about them winning the trophy
- His post generated 180k likes and thousands of comments as football fans and many Ghanaians found his teasing antics hilarious
Brentford and France international Neal Maupay took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on June 20, 2024, to poke fun at England following their disappointing draw with Denmark at the ongoing Euro 2024.
The French striker made a sarcastic remark about England's chances of winning the tournament, to the amusement of many social media users.
Maupay cheekily referenced England's famous football chant, "It's coming home," in his post but with a sarcastic twist. He attached an England flag emoji to his message and a video of Ghanaian actor Akrobeto laughing hysterically. The combination of the iconic phrase and Akrobeto's famous meme had football fans laughing.
Maupay's post went viral, amassing over 180,000 likes and thousands of comments within hours. Many Ghanaians were excited to see Akrobeto's video become more iconic as another international star uses it.
Neal Maupay excites Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
views09 said:
Maupay is a real troll..need more of these from footballers..love this
TheWavyRed said:
Nah Akrobato is worldwide, another w for Ghana
UTDKara reacted:
You're definitely having fun we will get back to you
GhanaYesu_ said:
This guy should just stop playing football and focus on social media agenda
views09 reacted:
Maupay is a real troll..need more of these from footballers..love this
Black Stars FIFA ranking
In another sports-related story, the new FIFA World Rankings adjudged the Black Stars of Ghana the 64th-best team in the world.
Reports indicate that the team has also moved up to the 12th position in Africa.
This comes after the Black Stars back to back victory in its World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
