A video showing the arrival of Abigail in Ghana after her exploits at Britain's Got Talent has gone viral

She could not hide her joy after she reunited with her siblings at the airport

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video celebrated Abigail on her success

An adorable reunion video of Abigail and her siblings has sparked an emotional reaction on social media.

The touching video, which has since gone viral and was posted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, shows moments Afronita arrived in the country to a rousing welcome from Ghanaians.

The video captured the moment the young dancer interacted with fans and loved ones and fans.

One moment that, however, got people talking was when Abigail gave her siblings a tight embrace after which she proceeded to her waiting car and left.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 100 likes and 25 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended Abigail on her exploits at Britain's Got Talent, with many wishing her the best of luck in her endeavours.

ASKA ON GOD reacted:

Aden as team Abigail imagine team Afronita had also worn their shirt anka shine no de3 eiii. Pressure paa

nonsense_generation reacted:

Team Abigail s3nI’m sure uncle Amos came up with this idea Uncle Amos eyyyWoti s3 Kub3we love you Abi

user4550443167633 indicated:

So what is team Abigail what a joke

DhatFantiGal added:

infact Uncle Amos no neti s3 konko.....ad3n a, team Abigail

Abigail and mom converse in Ga Dangbe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in a video, Abigail and her mother were seen conversing in their local language, Adangme.

Despite Abigail's hearing impairment, their interaction was filled with joy and laughter, as they had broad smiles on their faces.

The video brought smiles to the faces of many Ghanaians, who were happy to see the lovely bond between mother and child.

The duo's success on the international stage has been a source of pride for many Ghanaians.

