Uncle of Britain's Got Talent star Abigail Dromo has recently revealed more details about the ongoing dispute.

The man, identified as Amos, has been on a media blitz, clarifying the alleged feud between the two families.

During an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, he confirmed that there was a rift between Afronita and Abigail's family.

However, he indicated that both families had settled their differences and were fantastic as of the time of their interview.

Nonetheless, he made some shocking revelations, including a claim that Afronita had reclaimed all the gifts she had purchased for Abigail, including shoes, clothes, food, etc, following their dispute.

Afronita's family is yet to comment on the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon's interview with Amos

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to express their views.

@kupa946 wrote:

"Amos really is a good narrator. Leaves no room for lots of doubts. Afronita used her platform to project Abigail but parents have failed to manage the situation very well."

@obaasimantim656 wrote:

"I am glad Endurance stopped people from dragging Afro . Life is unfolding everything eventually. If this was Endurance, I am sure she would have acted differently."

@Ernesto7jr wrote:

"Quables never lied. Irrespective, Afro en mum be someway.This is consistent attitude."

@dorissarpong7942 wrote:

"Afronita benefited more from the AbiNita combo, considering that she had her kids dance class in mind all this while. I can't confidently say her association with Abigail (considering her disability) was what she needed to convince people of her ability to train kids. Let's be very sincere here. Abigail also gave Afronita that spotlight she needed in that regard."

@JB-51019 wrote:

"Am just imagining the emotional trauma afronita and Abigail will be going through now at their age."

Afronita and Abigail: BGT stars to return home tonight

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Britain's Got Talent stars Afronita and Abigail are expected to return to Ghana tonight after their performance in the UK.

According to Ghanaian broadcaster Caleb Nii Boye in the UK, the duo will return with their families to Ghana on June 17, 2024, at 6 pm.

Netizens who heard the news were delighted and expressed their desire to welcome the duo uniquely.

