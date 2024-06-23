Junka Town actor, Atemuda has quashed rumours about snatching Liha Miller from his Fante brother, Patapaa

The actor known in private circles as Bismarck Essel, said the only thing that exists between him and Patapaa's ex-wife is a strict working relationship

He has therefore cautioned those peddling the rumours to stop or face his wrath, warning to curse anyone who accuses him of having an affair with Liha

Comic actor and content creator, Bismarck Essel, popularly called Atemuda has cleared the on his relationship with rapper Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller.

Liha Miller, the estranged wife of the one-corner hitmaker was spotted sometime last week cosying with Atemuda in a manner that drew many eyebrows.

This was after the Junka Town star welcomed Liha Miller back in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport.

Rumours started flying around that Atemuda had snatched Liha, a German, from his Fante brother, Patapaa.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, Atemuda vehemently denied the existence of any amorous relationship with Liha.

While speaking at the funeral of his late Junka Town cast member, Yogot, the comic actor said he is only working with Patapaa's ex-wife, stating that the rumours in the public domain about his relationship with her are untrue.

"Let me clear the air, for you information, from today, anyone who accuses me of having an affair with Patapaa's wife, I curse you...I beg you people, I'm only working with her," he clarified.

Ghanaians react to Atemuda's video

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on Atemuda's video shared their views on the clarification he provided on his relationship with Patapaa's ex-wife.

Don Zeus said:

"She's the one who will eat u .. cos u no get kappa."

Senyonino Tetteydinho also said"

"I love the fante language. The sweetest. It comes naturally with comic relief."

Charles Essel commented:

"Yogot your funeral turn to comedy centre."

Watch Atemuda's video below.

Patapaa and Liha engage in a divorce tussle.

Patapaa and his German wife, Liha Miller married in 2021 at a beautiful ceremony in Swedru.

However, the once beautiful love story has turned sour with the couple now entangled in a bitter divorce at the court.

The Swedru-based rapper confirmed the divorce with his German ex-wife in an interview with Accra-based Angel TV, further disclosing that they are now in court fighting for a dissolution of the marriage.

