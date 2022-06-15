It seems Abena Korkor has not given up on love yet as a video she posted on Twitter suggests that she has found a new lover

The video featured a bespectacled Abena jamming to Mavin Record's 'Love Overdose' next to her mystery lover

The mental health worker has had her fair share of failed relationships, claiming to have had over 100 heartbreaks

Campaigner for mental health awareness, Nana Abena Korkor Addo seems to have found a new love spark amidst her struggles with mental illness.

A video posted by the 30-year-old lady on her Twitter handle shows her in the front seat of a car, being driven by her new 'lover', wearing fancy spectacles and a flowery dress while grooving to 'Love Overdose' by Mavin Records.

Abena Korkor in a yoga pose @abenakorkor

Source: Twitter

She then caresses her mystery lover's beard and his thighs before locking her left hand in his right hand.

The caption of her tweet sums up everything - Abena Korkor is surfing on the wave of love.

Abena had in recent times exhibited reckless behaviour on social media, ranging from posting sexually explicit pictures and videos of herself to making wild accusations about her sexual escapades with prominent men in the country. She blamed this behaviour on a bipolar condition that she is treating.

Abena Korkor Is Doing National Service – FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor On Timing Of Her Live Videos

YEN.com.gh has reported that convener of FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has complained about the timing of the latest viral video by bipolar activist, Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

Abena Korkor’s video on Tuesday, May 10, just like her previous videos, went viral due to its heavy dose of nudity and salacious revelations about who she has had sex with or who has been bugging her for sex.

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Barker-Vormawor complained that Korkor’s latest video was released just when a campaign by his social change movement had been topping Twitter trends.

“Yesterday, #FixTheCountry started trending heavily on Twitter. Then Her Ladyship Abena Korkor dropped it like it’s hot. So Ghana youth got busy and forgot their problems. She was all they were talking about,” he posted.

“…when we tweeted: ‘Tired of the unbearable living conditions in Ghana at the moment? Hike Fuel prices, unpaid government workers, hike in food prices, hike in transport fares, E-levy, killer rents but no salary increment? 5000 likes and we hit the streets in protest.’ Only 200 people found their way to liking it,” he lamented.

He then signed off his rant with the following:

“I think at this point we can all agree Abena is the therapy Ghana Youth needs. She is doing real national service. Neho!”

Source: YEN.com.gh