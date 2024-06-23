Afia Schwarzenegger has blasted Auntie Naa for interviewing the wife of ailing gospel musician Yaw Sarpong

She disclosed that the issue is a sensitive matter that needs to be discussed privately

Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's post

Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, has criticised famous relationship expert Auntie Naa of Ayerepa FM for interviewing Yaw Sarpong's wife on her talk show.

The mother-of-twin revealed that the veteran gospel musician is fighting for life, and he is not in the right mental state to defend himself.

Afia Schwarzenegger added that rather than interviewing on live radio to chase trends, Auntie Naa might have done it privately to protect the musician's reputation.

She chastised Auntie Naa for failing to produce and confirm the accusations made by Yaw Sarpong's wife appropriately.

Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's post on Instagram

lydiatakyiwaa7 stated:

I guess you didn't watch the interview aunty naa was only doing her job

weiner20 stated:

Why are you attacking aunty Naa but not the wife who took the case there??

comfortrich2012 stated:

Ooh Afia, auntie NAA is doing her job

jay_heavens_beauty_parlor stated:

Afia what has Auntie Naa done to u ,to insult them like that…just be careful of your words..is not nice..u should watch the whole interview first before u judge..No one is stupid there.. you like insulting tooo much Madam..3den

emergencyikon stated:

Really? So you weren’t able to hear the part aunty naa said they have tried to settle it in chambers but tiwaa refused to comply errr? So they should have left the wife to continue wallowing in her silent pains because he is ur legend. Stan won’t allow most of think right so no problem. Besides the problem was never from the man himself but his family and his supposed side chic so.

Namoanimaa stated:

Aunty naa said it yesterday that she try solving it back door but tiwaa refused to talk to them they try soo many times but tiwaa didn’t respond to them that’s why it came on air yesterday don’t just jump in without listening to the program

Adwoamorgan stated:

Auntie is the the best, insult his wife rather because she brought the case aunty is just doing her job wai madam

_abenaguyguy_ stated:

The wife thinks wofa Yaw will die so she’s started fighting for properties…that’s all…. Some wives…smh.

Yaw Sarpong: Dr Bawumia Offers Financial Support To Ailing Musician

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana and a symbol of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who paid gospel musician Yaw Sarpong a visit.

On Tuesday, June 11, Dr Bawumia visited the gospel artist on tour in the Ashanti Region.

Several social media users left comments on the popular Instagram video.

