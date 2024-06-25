Ibrahim Mahama went fishing on his boat and caught two huge fish, sharing photos of his massive catch on his Instagram page

The popular millionaire had a broad smile on his face as he stood on a wooden platform on the bank of the sea and held his big catch for the camera

In the comments section of his post, the Engineers and Planners boss left his followers impressed as they dropped words of praise for the multi-millionaire

Popular Ghanaian millionaire and business tycoon Ibrahim Mahama took a break from his busy schedule to enjoy a fishing trip. Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners, decided to spend his day out on the sea.

He shared photos of his fishing expedition on his Instagram. The images captured him standing on a wooden platform by the seashore, proudly holding two massive fish with a bright smile on his face.

In the photos, he was also dressed casually in a T-shirt and trousers. The response from his followers was positive, as they admired him in the comments section. Many praised Mahama for his impressive catch and expressed admiration for his simple way of life despite being rich.

Ibrahim Mahama warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

vlphv_wlf said:

Big man with a big fish!! Congratulations Bos

us_maclyn reacted:

God bless you very much my mentor thank you for your goodwork❤️❤️

franklina_bediako said:

Asikafuo de3 small things makes u happy….sika 33d3

naa.torshie.golden said:

I tap into this blessing I hope one is for me please

brakwaku wrote:

Huge catch @ibrahim_mahama_71

dream_elgrande said:

We pray to catch our big fish soon

_august7 reacted:

Man so blessed, fishing saf he still dey catch big fish I tap

Ibrahim Mahama navigates crane

In another story, Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, excitedly flaunted a brand new AMHEC heavy-duty crane and navigated it with a remote control.

The Engineers & Planners boss shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption, "My new toy."

In the comments section, many followers of the multi-millionaire business mogul congratulated him and wished to be as successful as him.

