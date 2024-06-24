Funny Face Threads His Hair, Uses A Hair Extension As Moustache In Funny Photo
- Ghanaian comedian Funny Face got many people laughing hard when he posted pictures of himself on his Instagram page
- In the pictures, he had his hair threaded the African way, and he used a long strand of hair extension as a moustache
- The pictures got many people wondering about the intentions behind his unusual look
Comedian and actor Funny Face got many people laughing hard when he posted pictures of himself with an unusual hairdo and making funny facial expressions.
Funny Face flaunts unusual look in pictures
Funny Face had the afro middle part of his hair threaded, while the sides and back side of his hair were cleanly cut.
One thing about the pictures that got many laughing hard was when he took a long strand of hair extension and used it as a moustache.
The talented comedian was bare-chested. However, he styled his look by wearing a golden Cuban link necklace.
He got many people laughing hard when he made strange faces in the pictures while posing in front of a painting of his two adorable daughters.
Below are funny pictures of Funny Face flaunting his new look:
Reactions to Funny Face's photos
Funny Face's photos got many people laughing hard in the comment section of his Instagram page. Others called him Shifoo and Vandame, among other names.
Below are the reactions:
berths_family said:
Asem bɛn koraa nie. Funny Face ampa. Full joy here
afiastargurl said:
You’re now reacting like a VANDAME LOL
joycemensahofficial said:
June is the most difficult month for Bipolar. God will see us through
__richadd said:
Tedualistic opetey funny world teduatic dakuuuda
odiyifuorberma said:
This one is called ifimfim mu pro max
ohemaasheize7999 said:
My man you want kill me ooo....please my son will be 5years this November ,please want him to see you please ....grant me ❤️
ivor_lloyd said:
Shiifooo FunnyFace @therealfunnyface the pic on the wall is beautiful.
"Hwɛ nam": Funny Face's baby mama slays in crochet minidress, dances in video
YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole, actress and baby mama of comedian Funny Face, caught the attention of many social media users when she dropped a video of herself flaunting her massive curves.
In the video, she was in her bedroom, taking a mirror selfie while singing and dancing to Nigerian singer Khaid and Ghanaian singer Gyakie's Run Away (Omalicha) song.
Many people admired her fine curves, while others opined that it was because of her beauty that Funny Face could not forget about her despite being separated.
