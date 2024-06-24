Kamaldeen shared some photos of his visit to his hometown, Techiman, on his Instagram page, and he was all smiles as he interacted with his people

The Southampton star, in some of the photos, posed with numerous members of the community who were excited to see him

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were excited to see Kamaldeen return home during the summer break

Southampton football winger Kamaldeen Sulemana recently visited his hometown, Techiman, Ghana, and shared his experience on Instagram. The photos show Kamaldeen smiling as he interacted with the community.

Ghanaian footballer Kamaldeen in Techiman Photo Source: kamaldeen

In several photos, Kamaldeen posed with excited members of the community, who were thrilled to see him. The snapshots showed the footballer receiving a warm welcome and mingling with locals of all ages. The community folks looked excited as they welcomed their hometown hero.

Kamaldeen's visit came during the football summer break, giving him a chance to reconnect with his roots. The Instagram post received a lot of positive comments from Ghanaians. Followers of the footballer showed their excitement and admiration for Kamaldeen's return, praising his humility and remembering his community.

Kamaldeen sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

binhajj_pitroipa said:

I really like the way you’re making techiman proud thank you a lot

issahaku_fatawu_fanpage said:

We are very proud of you kamal

imad07nurudeen said:

Home Sweet Home ❤️

asare_king10 said:

Abusuapanin don land

fuadninaahmed commented:

Keep doing the good work champ

ssmokss00 said:

Uncle on ur left in slide 4 is preeeing that watch una

balan.verdelet reacted:

Let's go Saint Sulemana. Respect to your people

Kudus and Kamaldeen

In another story, West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana shared a video of themselves having a good time on vacation.

The two Ghanaian professional footballers went on a yacht cruise, flaunted their riding skills on jet skis and showed off their luxury outfits, diamond jewellery and exceptional fashion style.

Their vacation came after the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between the Black Stars and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

