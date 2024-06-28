Kofi Kinaata Storms His Alma Mater, Incites Students As He Chants With Them
- Kofi Kinaata stands proud as one of the most successful musical exports from Takoradi, making waves across the nation
- The singer started his music career in high school during his Takoradi Technical Institute days as a rapper
- He recently paid his alma mater a visit, and the students and teaching staff couldn't contain their joy
Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata received significant plaudits for his debut EP, which is an ode to his hometown, the beloved Effiakuma.
Several top personalities, including Opanyin Agyekum, Head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, have praised Kofi Kinaata's eulogy as a culturally significant project.
Videos of Kinaata enjoying himself at his hometown high school, Takoradi Technical Institute, have popped up online.
Kinaata chants with TTI students
Kofi Kinaata was a high school sensation even before his official music career began with Samini's High-Grade Family.
He was known to be a fierce battle rapper who captivated colleagues across schools in the Western region with his freestyles.
It was not surprising to see both students and teaching staff mob him on his recent visit to the Takoradi Technical Institute, where his career began.
A video of him singing a popular Jamaican chant with the students sparked numerous reactions as he basked in the love from the place that made him.
Fans react to Kinaata's visit to TTI
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kofi Kinaata's visit to Takoradi Technical Institue
Abena_meneone1 said:
Kofi let me be your girlfriend I too love you ❤️❤️
Ohemaa Efyah wrote:
kofi oo kofi. i love u so much
PRINCE OF PEACE noted:
Staff members are excited to see a star, but when you are in school and you sing or dance during entertainment time they see you as a bad person.
Jude king commented:
the run away boys didn't know he was coming
Lady Lee added:
Is there anyone on earth, who doesn’t like Kinaata, because me I too love this soul
Kinaata sells his EP for GH₵100k
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Kinaata had sold the first physical copy of his debut EP, Kofi oo Kofi EP, for a whopping GH₵100k.
At the private listening session for the EP, an individual identified as Mr Richard Ekow Quansah, a Ghanaian-born and German-trained 'Green' Entrepreneur and CEO of Richie Plantations Limited, purchased the autographed copy of Kinaata's maiden EP.
