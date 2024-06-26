Davido's marriage to his longtime girlfriend has sparked a frenzy online, capturing headlines across the continent

The star-studded ceremony has received significant commendation from numerous Ghanaians, including media personality Felicia Osei

The radio presenter's remarks about Davido's marriage have triggered a lot of reactions from fans

Nigerian singer Davido finally married her longtime girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland after over seven years of dating.

Chioma has three children with Davido, one of which was Ifeanyi, their three-year-old son who drowned to death in 2022.

Davido and Chioma's relationship has endured several challenges, making them an admirable couple for numerous fans.

Felicia Osei hails Chioma

Speaking on Onua FM, the radio presenter, Felicia Osei, shared her views on Davido and Chioma's love journey.

She praised Chioma for her patience in enduring Davido's several cheating scandals, exposing her to endless trolls online.

According to Felicia, her patience is worth emulating for women who are seeking to commit to a partner for the long haul.

"Her name deserves a spot in the Bible," Felicia remarked during a recent session of Onua FM's Adwuma Adwuma show.

While Felicia's statement resonated with some fans, others thronged the comments section to criticise the radio presenter.

Ghanaians react Felicia Osei's comments about Davido's marriage

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Felicia Osei's comments about Davido and Chioma.

atina_tracy said:

The lady has really suffered and she deserves the glory now ❤️

abenaboampongmaa wrote:

Ask urself assuming Davido was poor do u think Chioma would have stayed???????

afariefya noted:

She is Hannah

justina_arize remarked:

She was enjoying the money that was why she stayed.

Davido speaks Twi at his wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido was in high spirits when he met his Ghanaian friend on the day he married his heartthrob, Chioma Rowland.

It was a lovely scene when he caught up with renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper at the wedding. He added some 'Ghanaianness' to his welcoming of Ghhyper by asking him how he was doing in Twi.

