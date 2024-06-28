Shatta Wale paid a surprise visit to his friend, Medikal, at his residence

The Dancehall artiste was seen in a video skating in the compound of Medikal's home

The video has gathered a lot of comments from social media users

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal have one of the closest friendships in the music industry.

The two musicians have made the headlines several times for sharing videos of themselves hanging out publicly.

Shatta Wale and Medikal Photo source: @shattawalenima @amg medikal

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale roller skates in Medikal's plush home

In a video posted on Instagram by blogger Gh Kwaku, Shatta Wale showed up at Medikal's residence unannounced to surprise him.

The Dancehall artiste put on his skates and showcased his roller-skating skills in front of Medikal on the compound with music playing in the background.

An excited Medikal, who was behind the camera, was full of praise for Shatta Wale as he showboated around the house.

The video also showed two expensive cars and a swimming pool in the compound.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale skating in Medikal's house

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Shatta Wale skating in Medikal's house.

@nii_kashitey commented:

"Oooo this one, stonebwoy can easily do that kraaa ❤️"

@onebiggestking commented:

"Make stonebwoy do make we see "

@iam_stanleyscofieldofficial commented:

"Shatta too funny "

@kwame_costa commented:

"He looks like small boy bi "

@kwabenatrustee1 commented:

"I sure say he sack fella give medikal "

Video of kids singing Shatta Wale's Minamino Sin song melts hearts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of kids went viral after a video of them singing Shatta Wale's "Minamino Sin" song surfaced on social media.

The kids sang the song word for word as bystanders recorded them having fun and displaying their talents. The kids' energy during the performance surprised everyone at the party as they watched them with amazement.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, who shared the video on social media, praised the kids for their impressive display and hailed Shatta Wale as an influential figure for the young kids.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh