A video of a group of kids singing Shatta Wale's "Minamino Sin" song has emerged on social media

The video was shared on social media by Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex

Many social media users have commented on Shatta Wale’s kind gesture towards his fans

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's popularity continues to rise among Ghanaians after a video of kids singing his song surfaced online.

Shatta Wale Photo source: @shattawalenima

Kids sing Shatta Wale's Minamino Sin song

In a video trending on social media, a group of kids are seen singing Shatta Wale's "Minamino Sin" song at a birthday party.

The kids sang the song word for word as bystanders recorded them having fun and displaying their talents.

The kids' energy during the performance surprised everyone at the party as they watched them with amazement.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, who shared the video on social media, praised the kids for their impressive display and hailed Shatta Wale as an influential figure for the young kids.

He captioned the video,

"Herrrrrr Minamino Sin Shatta Wale, come and see something… now I will ban your songs on radio and television for real … These are minors for shouting out loud … Impressive. Shatta Music forever… They won’t allow the DJ’s sound to be heard self."

Shatta Wale released "Minamino Sin" as a single in January 2024. The song currently has over 500k views on YouTube.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of the kids singing Shatta Wale's song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from some social media users in reaction to the video of the kids singing Shatta Wale's "Minamino Sin" song.

@AnabsVan commented:

"Naa wale will forever reign... like how his music able to get to these minors' ears is unthinkable. One don one man. Who lie to them say shatta fall "

@KwashieFel11781 commented:

"They sit on X to spew rubbish! Shatta doesn’t have hit songs, Shatta is finished, Shatta blah blah. I dare any fan base to bring a similar video of kids singing a 2024 song by their artistes. Hits songs are determined on the streets and not X."

@SplashOnThem commented:

"I want to believe this account has been hacked coz, I don't believe this is any much achievement to be celebrated as you're doing. @sambahflex if this is really you behind the account then let me tell you straight in your face that, you're too big for this please."

@icynarco999 commented:

"No sensible parent will allow their kids to listen to Shatta Wale. Get that"

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

