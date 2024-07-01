Black Sherif Explains Where He Gets His Fashion Sense From "My Mum Is Top 5 Seamstresses In Konongo
- Black Sherif, in a video, explained where he gets his fashion sense from, revealing that his mother is one of the top five seamstresses from his town, Konongo
- The musician said he had been into fashion since he was a kid, narrating how his mother used to sow fashionable outfits for him
- Black Sherif's fashion choices tend to push boundaries and have become synonymous with his brand as an artist
Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has explained the source of his unique fashion sense in an interview. He revealed that his mother was one of the top five seamstresses in his hometown of Konongo and has significantly influenced his style.
The musician mentioned that he was introduced to the fashion world at a young age through his mother's work. He said she would often create fashionable outfits for him and even add unique styles to his school outfits. These early experiences sparked his interest in fashion and gave him the confidence to experiment with his look.
His distinctive fashion choices often push the boundaries of conventional style and have become a significant part of his identity as an artist. He recently debuted an outfit for his Kilos Milos music video, which got many Ghanaians talking. The outfit left many social media users stunned.
Black Sherif sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
aminayussif191 said:
Charlie the love is so deep wai super i really like the way u are
Iceberk said:
The steeze dey since buh money Weh na no Dey by then
Lil Miss content commented:
I love him soooo much. I listen to kilos milos and cry cha!! he's God's gift to some of us
OfficalCk1 reacted:
Don’t compare any artist in Ghana to him
