Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has explained the source of his unique fashion sense in an interview. He revealed that his mother was one of the top five seamstresses in his hometown of Konongo and has significantly influenced his style.

The musician mentioned that he was introduced to the fashion world at a young age through his mother's work. He said she would often create fashionable outfits for him and even add unique styles to his school outfits. These early experiences sparked his interest in fashion and gave him the confidence to experiment with his look.

His distinctive fashion choices often push the boundaries of conventional style and have become a significant part of his identity as an artist. He recently debuted an outfit for his Kilos Milos music video, which got many Ghanaians talking. The outfit left many social media users stunned.

