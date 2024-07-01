Strongman was involved in a minor accident with a commercial vehicle at Mampong Road, a town in the Ashanti Region

The rapper escaped the accident unhurt, but his car sustained some severe damages

A video of Strongman confronting the commercial vehicle's driver after the accident has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known in the entertainment scene as Strongman, was involved in an incident in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

Strongman involved in a minor accident

Strongman was involved in a minor accident at Mampong Road with a commercial vehicle (Trotro).

The rapper escaped from the accident with no injuries, but the rear end of his Hyundai Elantra vehicle was severely damaged.

It is unknown how the accident occurred, but a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed Strongman confronting the commercial car driver after the accident.

In the video, the rapper accused the Trotro driver of crashing his vehicle into his Hyundai Elantra car without any caution.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Strongman confronting Trotro Driver after accident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Strongman confronting the driver after the accident.

@claudeladot commented:

"So what's the use of car insurance in Gh? If you will get an accident and still fight then what's the importance of having a car insurance in GH‍♂️"

@Alswell_Rights commented:

"Bro. The Trotro Driver will definitely be having a Third Party Cover. The maximum payout by the Insurance company of the Troski is Ghc 6,000.00. Strong Man may not have a Comprehensive Cover as most “Artists” in Gh. Premium payment be hard give them roff."

@Young__Black commented:

"don’t let mdk see this"

@Acertainboy_ commented:

"Man Dey cry over ein Elantra"

@darrylvan03 commented:

"your man get arh like he go ask make the man fix but he can’t "

Strongman flaunts his fiancée, drops cryptic message amidst Medikal and Fella Makafui's woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strongman shared a photo of his sweetheart online, with a cryptic message seemingly reacting to Medikal's marital issues with Fella Makafui.

In the post hailing his wife, Strongman wrote, "I will register my house, my kid and my left kidney in our name. Man down, call the ambulance."

While the post celebrates Strongman's undying love for his fiancée, fans have also drawn the rapper's reference to Medikal and Fella Makafui's marital woes and contention over their East Legon mansion.

