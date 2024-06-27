Lil Win was charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm for his involvement in a road crash that led to the death of a three-year-old boy

The actor was granted a GH₵50000 bail after his first appearance at the Asokore Mampong District court

A new video detailing his second court appearance and next move has surfaced online

On June 4, Ghanaian actor Lil Win appeared before the Asokore Mampong District court to defend himself after an accident he was involved in ended the life of a three-year-old boy.

The boy was sitting in the front seat of his father's car when the accident happened on May 25, a few hours before Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana premiere in Kumasi.

The actor's lawyer has shared a new update about the ongoing case.

Lil Win makes second court appearance

Lil Win has appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court again. In a video shared by Gossip24, the actor and his legal team were seen leaving the court.

According to Lil Win's lawyer, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, Lil Win is better than his previous state during his 1st court appearance. He confirmed the Attorney General had yet to advise on how the criminal matter should proceed.

"For now, we cannot speak to anything regarding how we are preparing. We are only waiting for the Attorney General to give the specific advice in accordance with its mandate and the constitution."

The deceased accident victim, three-year-old Michael, has already been buried. His family, which is bent on taking Lil Win on, was not in court for the actor's second appearance, as per reports.

Lil Win's wife sheds tears

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's wife, who lives abroad with the actor's children, had been terribly hit by the actor's accident and his legal woes.

In a video shared on TikTok, the often jolly TikTok star was seen with heavy eyes crying over her husband's issues.

Due to her location, the young mother has resorted to prayers as she is unable to offer any form of physical support to the actor.

