Eno Kay has responded to naysayers after he faced backlash for editing a bet stake from 30 pesewas to GH¢45k

The popular tipster explained that he did that as a prank with the intention to trend on social media

He made this statement in a conversation on X, but many people did not believe him and questioned why he deleted the slip he posted after getting called out

Popular bet tipster Eno Kay has responded to backlash after being accused of editing a betting slip. The controversy started when Eno Kay shared a photo of a betting slip on X, claiming he had staked GH¢45,000 and won GH¢190,800. However, investigations revealed that the slip was actually photoshopped.

The situation escalated when some users on X decided to verify the authenticity of Eno Kay's betting slip. Through Sporty Bet's verification system, they discovered that the original stake was only 30 pesewas. This quickly trended on social media, raising doubts about the legitimacy of Eno Kay's previous betting successes.

Facing widespread criticism, Eno Kay explained that the edited slip was meant to be a prank with the intention of trending on social media. He made this statement during a conversation on a space on X, hoping to clarify his actions. Despite his explanation, many people remained sceptical, questioning why he deleted the slip after being called out.

Since the incident, his reputation, built on high-stakes bets and a lavish lifestyle, has taken a hit as people have started questioning the authenticity of his claims.

Eno Kay sparks reactions

PabloOG said:

Someone go still send ham make he give sure bet wey him sef no sure

Future Stunna commented:

It’s like someone saying to bring 200 for a lotto number. Can’t he or she give it to his or her family to stake for them to be the richest people on earth.. don’t know why people fall for this scam

NOBLE_BOT said:

Aswear the guy Dey lie

