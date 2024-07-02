Sire Choppenson has accused Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, of putting his life in danger

The videographer has also threatened to take legal action against Sammy Flex for releasing personal information about him to the public

Sire Choppenson's comments have sparked many debates among social media users

Nigerian videographer Sire Choppenson has made another allegation against Sammy Flex after he denied that Shatta Wale owed him money.

Sire Choppenson accuses Sammy Flex of putting his life at risk

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Sire Choppenson has accused Sammy Flex of putting his life in danger.

According to him, Sammy Flex posted sensitive personal information about him in a YouTube video, which could be used to harm him and his loved ones.

He said,

"Sammy Flex actually replied and told his own story. I will make sure to reply to that later. He put out vital information of mine that should never be there. That information should have never been in his video. It is my personal data, and it should have never been there."

Sire Choppenson has also threatened to seek advice from legal practitioners and take legal action against Sammy Flex for posting his information in public.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sire Choppenson's allegations against Sammy Flex

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Sire Choppenson accusing Sammy Flex of endangering his life.

@SolomonAbugah commented:

"Shatta and Sammy krahhh what are they trying to do. Just pay the guy for his services, they claim they have money yet they don’t want to pay. Ohhh naaa."

@seanelhadji commented:

"Sammy Flex already deleted the video! These people are confused Walahi !! All this trouble because of how much? Aint you the richest artist in Ghana, just pay the guy, simple!‍♂️"

@stnrboy254 commented:

"These are some of the things we ain't making it like the whites oo, upon your riches and fame, u don't want to simply pay a brother man that has sacrificed his talent and energy to push your works, pray he gets some lawyer to defend him to win his money back, for that shatta diɛ, hm."

@Kasey10_ commented:

"He couldn’t go for the lawyer earlier to get his money. Ebe now he is going for the lawyer after putting his life at risk by coming on social media first."

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, reacts to Nigerian Videographer's claims of unpaid arrears

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex denied Sire Choppenson's claims that Shatta Wale owes him money.

The artiste manager also revealed that Sire Choppenson tried extorting more money from him despite being paid for a video shoot in Accra.

