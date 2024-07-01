Shatta Wale has been called out by Nigerian video director Sir Choppenson over unpaid sums of money owed him for services he rendered

Sir Choppenson alleged that the Ghanaian musician has refused to pay him after shooting several of his viral music videos

The disheartened video director pleaded with Shatta Wale to pay him what he owed, lamenting bitterly in a lengthy video

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and video director Sir Choppenson has publicly accused Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale of failing to pay him for several completed video projects. Sir Choppenson claims that Shatta Wale has not settled outstanding payments for numerous music videos he directed, including the recent release Killa Ji Mi, filmed in Tamale.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale. Photo Source: Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

Sir Choppenson took to TikTok to express his grievances, stating that he has not received full payment despite successfully completing over 13 videos for Shatta Wale, including the one that gained international attention and led to a collaboration with Beyoncé. According to Sir Choppenson, the agreed amount for recent shoots was less than $5,000, yet Shatta Wale had promised a total of $15,000, which remains unpaid.

The video director expressed his disappointment and frustration over the situation, emphasising that he has been requesting payment for over a month. He described his experience of constant excuses or anger from Shatta Wale whenever he called to inquire about the payment. Sir Choppenson stressed that he has made significant contributions to Shatta Wale's career and feels let down by the delayed payments despite previous assurances from the musician’s management.

Nigerian music video director sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Eric kwesi Adeti said:

The self acclaimed rich artist in ghana no fi pay directors

Nana Akua Ofosua commented:

the person hasn't paid you for most of the works you do and you still do it...I mean

Mbaba Robinho93 wrote:

But shatta wale is the most richest musician in Ghana right so how come

Shatta Wale gives fan money

In another story, Shatta Wale shared a TikTok video of a young man who named him as his biggest inspiration, and he promised to gift the fan GH₵2k for his comments about him.

Shatta Wale's gesture gathered many reactions from people on social media.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh