2024 Hennessey Cypher: Sarkodie Steals The Spotlight, Ghanaians React (Video)
2024 Hennessey Cypher: Sarkodie Steals The Spotlight, Ghanaians React (Video)

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • The 2024 Hennessey Cypher video was released on June 25, 2024
  • Ghana's own Sarkodie was one of the participants in the yearly music event that provides a platform for African rappers to showcase their rap skills
  • Sarkodie's verse, which was a significant highlight of the cypher, has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is trending on social media following the release of the 2024 Hennessey Cypher, which featured him sharing the stage with other top African rappers.

Sarkodie Photo source: @sarkodie
Sarkodie Photo source: @sarkodie
Source: Instagram

Sarkodie's performance in the 2024 Hennessey Cypher

Sarkodie performed alongside Maglera Doe Boy, Didi B, Young Lunya, Khaligraph Jones, and Ladipoe in a highly-anticipated 8-minute rap performance to celebrate the Hip-hop genre and thrill music fans worldwide.

The Ghanaian rapper was the fourth participant in the Hennessey Cypher, and his performance was impressive.

Sarkodie delivered a rap verse that highlighted his early struggles in life and some of his achievements.

The rapper's lyrical rap prowess on the cypher reinforced the narrative that he is one of the greatest rappers in music history.

Sarkodie's participation in the 2024 Hennessey Cypher gathered international recognition for the Ghanaian music industry, which has seen steady growth in recent years.

The 2024 Hennessey Cypher video has currently garnered over 46,000 views on YouTube.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Sarkodie's performance in the 2024 Hennessey Cypher

Following the release of the 2024 Hennessey Cypher video on YouTube, many Ghanaians have gone on social media to share their mixed opinions on Sarkodie's performance. YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from Ghanaians.

@cornelmarfo1 commented:

"The first 3 lines deɛ class 2 raps paaa. You dont have to rhyme always when u rap. Overall he did good"

@This_Steeze commented:

"Naaaaa this no be hard. He rap alright but M.anifest raised the bar too high."

@AsieduMends commented:

"Sarkodie is the best Rapper in Africa. What a verse . Highest Flow "

@Gyata_Ba_ commented:

"Sarkodie didn’t rap, he was lecturing the rappers. What a rapper. Ghana is blessed "

@natioonn commented:

"I’ve not watched the rest but I think Sarkodie killed it. But wait oo, why can’t he rap with English throughout so everybody can understand."

@GhanaYesu_ commented:

"Don’t ever compare any rapper in Africa to Sarkodie again! This guy is a beast!"

@user-ps1jh2jk6y commented:

"Sarkodie is talking about what some record labels do nowadays facts KINGSARK"

Sarkodie drops photos ahead of 2024 Hennessey Cypher video release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had taken to social media to share some photos from the production set ahead of the 2024 Hennessey Cypher video release.

Sarkodie wore a black shirt, sunglasses, and a bandana as he posed for the camera. He stood in front of a private bar with several bottles of Hennessey on display for advertisement.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

