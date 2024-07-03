Shatta Wale recently opened up on how financed the establishment of Shaxi, his ride-hailing service

In a live session, he claimed to have pumped more than two million dollars into the startup

But a section of Ghanaians have disputed his revelation citing many reasons

Ghanaian Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has disclosed that he invested over $2 million to establish his ride-hailing company, Shaxi.

He revealed this during a recent live session with his followers, where he shared insights into his business venture and motivations.

Shatta Wale emphasised that his primary goal in starting Shaxi was to create career opportunities and support others, rather than indulging in personal luxuries.

That is why I want to make extra money and support others. Otherwise, why should I establish a business?" he stated.

The On God hitmaker added that he could have easily spent the money on high-end vehicles for himself, noting:

"I could have bought Rolls Royce, Lamborghini."

According to Shatta Wale, the substantial investment covered various aspects of the business launch, including app development, acquiring multiple mini cars for the service, and comprehensive promotional efforts.

During the session, Shatta Wale also took the opportunity to address public perceptions of his character. Despite his often controversial public persona, he asserted that he is a loving person who deserves kindness, suggesting that his business venture is an extension of this compassionate side.

Watch his video below:

Ghanaians dispute Shatta Wale's claim about Shaxi

The video triggered massive reactions online with many doubting the musician's claim.

@bondzii said:

He needs to spend a lot on advertisements and having riders across everywhere in Accra

@shakey_fbaby said:

He Dey lie ..masa make e change e Range Rove cos the boys in the WhatsApp group say dem say am changing the colour again

@AccraChelsea said:

Business wey no be active $2M? Na Mahama Guinea fowl koraa be how much? Mk u people check on Nii see say he dey alright aa

@jelly_dgm said:

Man is capping!! None drive or ride on that app. Aside from the app development, nothing really happened just hype.

@selijohnson said:

Shaxi is just for hype am driver myself talking on behalf of all drivers. shaxi is not working in Ghana that app for for hype and coverup

Videographer Sire Choppensen says Shatta Wale owes him $15k

Meanwhile, a Nigerian videographer, Sire Choppensen, has called out Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale for owing him arrears for about 13 videos done.

He narrated how he had chased Shatta Wale and his manager Sammy Flex to pay the money owed to him.

He also hailed Nigerian musicians like Davido, Asake and others for always valuing the works of creative.

