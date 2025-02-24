Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa, in a video, looked all grown up as she hung out with her father in his new Rolls Royce Cullinan

The SM boss' daughter beamed with excitement as she spent quality time with her father as they prepared to go out

The video of Cherissa hanging out with her father Shatta Wale in his Rolls Royce Cullinan garnered reactions on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has courted attention after a video of him with his eldest daughter Cherissa surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa looks all grown up as she rides in her dad's Rolls Royce. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted recording a video of his daughter and others as they interacted with each other.

In the video, Cherissa beamed with a smile as she spent quality time with Shatta Wale, another young lady named Vicentia and her mother in his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan for the first time.

The SM boss got Cherissa and the other lady laughing as he acknowledged them as his daughters. It appeared the dancehall musician had gone to pick up the two young ladies and take them out as he questioned whether he had arrived at their home or earlier.

Shatta Wale later promised to give the kids money, prompting the mother to burst into laughter as the Jo Lese hitmaker joked about her love for money.

Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa celebrating her 13th birthday. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

In the video, Cherissa looked all grown up and unrecognisable as she had matured from a little girl to a woman.

Shatta Wale has built a strong and close relationship with his daughter Cherissa. Over the years, the SM boss has shared footage of himself spending time with his eldest child and son Majesty, who he birthed with his former fiancee Michy GH.

In 2023, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker shared several photos of Cherissa on Facebook and promised to buy her a Range Rover on her 16th birthday. The SM boss was later spotted with Cherissa and Majesty during a music studio session, where they had fun playing drums. He also recorded a message for parents, sharing some key takeaways from his nurturing style.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale spending time with his daughter Cherissa in his Rolls Royce Cullinan:

Shatta Wale and Cherissa stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nii Odai commented:

"Family time. It's very necessary 👑."

Heleys said:

"This is so nice bro. God bless you and your family."

Cob2210 commented:

"Very respectful and beautiful family 🙏. God is here they are also older and prettier. I am out 💯😂SM 4lyf."

Majesty learns how to sell from Michy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's son Majesty learnt how to sell fruit juice by the roadside from his mother, Michy.

In a viral TikTok video, Michy and her son beamed with excitement as customers bought numerous bottles of her fruit juice from her Juice Bae stand by the roadside.

The video of Majesty learning how to sell fruit juice by the roadside garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh