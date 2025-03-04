Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' marriage with Ned Nwoko has come under scrutiny amid online rumours

A throwback video from the celebrity couple’s traditional wedding in 2019 has resurfaced on social media

Social media users shared their thoughts on the old video in comparison to Regina’s current lifestyle

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, are back in the trends following the emergence of a video from their traditional wedding.

The throwback footage, which recently appeared on Instagram, shows the couple during their traditional wedding ceremony surrounded by many people.

In the video from the event, Daniels is standing beside a seated Nwoko, who is positioned next to the actress's mother, Rita Daniels.

The young actress appeared visibly shy throughout the ceremony, dressed simply in a green jumpsuit complemented by a blonde bob wig.

Meanwhile, her husband and mother shared lighthearted moments, occasionally prompting cheers from the substantial crowd in attendance.

An MC could be observed presiding over the ceremony as onlookers gathered to witness the union between the Nollywood actress and the billionaire.

The couple's wedding happened in 2019. The throwback video that was shared on Instagram is below:

The video's re-emergence comes at a time when social media users have been actively discussing alleged difficulties in the couple's relationship, prompting many to revisit 'where it all started' through this glimpse into their wedding day.

Reactions to Regina Daniel's old wedding video

The old video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's traditional marriage has raised mixed reactions from netizens.

Several of them stated that the billionaire politician changed the actress' life for the better as they scrutinised her appearance in the throwback clip.

Agba_mama said:

“Ned pimp this girl ooooh ,see skin,see hair,see flits of cars,see story lines that blew her,🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌baba Ned God bless you ,very very much,please I pray that may God punish any woman that can’t take the same meal she serves her follow women or human Amen 🙏 Amen 🙏 Amen 🙏 Amen and Amen.”

Chioma_egboh1 said:

“The man really changed her life oo. And her mum’s life.”

Iam_sparkles said:

“She looked so confused, at some point if you watch closely it looks like she was holding back some tears. But truth be told money made her look better.”

Uz.ogbu wrote: “She was so young and naive 😮.” Chizobaanusiem said: “Ned and Regina mama get mind sha.”

Slimchinny said: “The mum is more excited than the bride! Wish them love and puff puff.”

Adonsmart4980 said:

“See as Dey man make her fresh.” Eberechiii wrote: “Ned really took care of her oh.”

Tachii_lala said:

“Money can buy anything including love ,love is patient and takes time to build we need to be careful in making right choices not because of money but because you love someone ,🙌.”

Creativehandscakes said:

“Ned really help this girl life. She better go back. She never do nyash then sef😂.”

Regina Daniels returns to Instagram after rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels returned to Instagram after deactivating her profile amid rumours about her husband being the father of Nigerian actress Chika Ike's baby.

Nollywood actresses Mercy Johnson and Chioma Nwaoha talked about missing their fellow screen star, while others noticed some developments including the apparent deletion of Nwoko's photographs.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

