A surviving victim of Lil Win's accident at Amakom in Kumasi, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, has spoken about the incident

In an interview, the father who lost his three-year-old son in the accident shared how devastating it has been

Apart from losing his son, Ampomah's leg was broken, and he had to undergo surgery to correct it

Jacob Kofi Ampomah, the man involved in the recent accident with actor Lil Win, has spoken publicly for the first time since the tragic incident.

In a recent video, Ampomah revealed that he had been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after the accident.

Lil Win's accident and loss of 3-year-old child

Lil Win was involved in a motor accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, before his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere in Kumasi.

The actor was seen being helplessly carried out of a mangled car by bystanders who were at the scene.

It later turned out that a three-year-old boy, Richard Ampomah, a.k.a. Tawiah, who was travelling with his father [Ampomah] died.

Accident victim faces possible amputation?

Speaking with newsmen, the boy's father indicated that despite being released, his ordeal is far from over.

He expressed sadness over the accident and disclosed that his leg had sustained severe injuries that would require amputation.

"All is not fine with me as my leg has to undergo surgery. Doctors say I have some broken bones and they have to cut into my leg to fix it," Ampomah stated.

According to him, the doctors have advised that he needs to undergo surgery to address the damage to his leg and attempt to regain normal functionality.

The bereaved father disclosed that he had been instructed to report back to the hospital in two weeks to undergo surgery.

The news of his impending surgery has undoubtedly added to the emotional turmoil he is currently facing in the aftermath of the accident.

Watch the video below:

Boy who died in Lil Win's accident buried in Kumasi

Meanwhile, the family of Richard Ampomah, the three-year-old who died in an accident involving Lil Win, has laid him to rest.

The young boy reportedly succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was rushed to the hospital.

Photos from the young boy's burial popped up online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

