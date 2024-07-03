Asamoah Gyan And Funny Face Crack Ribs In Funny Video
- Asamoah Gyan and Funny Face, in a funny video, left Ghanaians entertained as they bantered and light-heartedly threatened each other
- They also took the opportunity to promote the All Regional Games, which is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024
- In the comments section of the video, followers of the Black Stars captain dropped funny comments and expressed their chemistry
Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and popular comedian Funny Face, in a funny video, engaged in playful banter and light-hearted threats, leaving Ghanaians entertained. Their chemistry impressed netizens as they challenged each other.
In the video, Asamoah Gyan and Funny Face not only entertained their audience but also took the opportunity to promote the highly anticipated All Regional Games. This event is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
The comments section of the video, which was shared on Instagram, was filled with followers of Asamoah Gyan and Funny Face. Many of them commented on how happy they were to see the two personalities come together in such a fun and engaging manner.
Funny Face and Asamoah Gyan get many laughing
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
jr_ayew said:
Legend, I think you’ve to start acting ooo . Hope to be seeing this continuously
oheneba_nana_berrywaa commented:
Asamoah has suffered oh eiii
bem.aakosua said:
Hahaha he met his master Ekow, will be happy
joetexzurich reacted:
Funny will always be funny wofa
Gyan is full of love
tinababy_gh said:
Thanks for supporting him always sir
pills.berry reacted:
, I’m sure you’ve felt how Ekow has been feeling
streetbeatzofficial wrote:
Best Advert Of The Year
dahardhittinghitman said:
Man pass man ,the whole Ghana go that way
Funny Face visits Kumasi
In another story, Funny Face recently stormed Kumasi as part of Asamoah Gyan's All Regional Games entourage.
Fans couldn't hide their excitement as the comedian jumped into character, delivering his hilarious gimmicks.
A video of Funny Face sharing a hearty vibe with fans despite his troubles excited many netizens.
Source: YEN.com.gh
