West Ham United shared a video of Kudus modelling the club's new kit for the 20224/2025 season with a typical Ga jama song playing in the background

The video sparked funny reactions from Ghanaians, who were impressed that the club played such Ghanaian music and joked that the admin might be Ghanaian

This is not the first time West Ham United have used a Ghanaian song in their video; they have previously used songs from Black Sherif Gyakie and other Ghanaian artistes

West Ham United shared a video of Mohammed Kudus modelling the club's new kit for the 2024/2025 season.

The video, which was shared on their official TikTok page, featured a traditional Ga jama song in the background, attracting the interest of many Ghanaians.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus Photo Source: westham

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians reacted humorously to the video, impressed by the use of Ghanaian music. Some joked that the club's social media admin might be Ghanaian.

This isn't the first time West Ham United have used Ghanaian music in their videos. They have previously featured songs from Black Sherif, Gyakie, and other Ghanaian artists. These choices have consistently received positive feedback from Ghanaians, who saw them as a boost for the country's music industry.

West Ham United win Ghanaian hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Boateng James said:

Is the background music for me…… a don open dance floor for here o

Empress Nana Aba said:

West ham should give Admin infinity contract I love the admin

Fahd wrote:

The admin has to post him/herself. Ghanaians are curious now

Ortey Miller said:

admin aswear you're from Jamestown walayi

Saed reacted:

West Ham admin where's your Ghana card???

Fahd said:

The admin has to post him/herself. Ghanaians are curious now

Kudus wins award

In another story, Mohammed Kudus has been honoured as the Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive time at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

The West Ham United midfielder defeated Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukarai, and Iñaki Williams to win the top award.

The 23-year-old has also been a vital member of the Black Stars, making waves in the Côte d'Ivoire-hosted 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh