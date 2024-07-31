DWP Academy Dancer Liya has addressed the confusion most of her fans have about her nationality

The viral star explained how her mum, a Jamaican, relocated to Ghana from the UK

The dancer shared the backstory behind her real name Aaliyah Sankofa, though she's not Ghanaian by birth

Liya, from the DWP Academy, is one of Ghana's known faces in the growing dance industry, who got her first big break choreographing for Beyonce's Black is King.

The dancer has been consistent with the DWP Academy right after completing high school at the prestigious Achimota School.

In a recent video, she told her story and addressed the confusion many have about her origin.

Liya speaks about life in Ghana

According to Liya, she was born in Birmingham, UK, to a Jamaican mother and a Montserration father.

The DWP Academy star lived in Birmingham for about six years until her mum relocated to Ghana, where she acquired her primary and secondary education.

Despite not being Ghanaian, the dancer's full name, Aaliyah Sankofa, confuses many. She explained that she had no idea why her mum decided to give her and her siblings a Ghanaian name.

The dancer, who speaks fluent Twi despite having a strong Birmingham accent, said,

"In my heart, I'm Ghanaian. I was raised in Ghana. You can't tell me I'm not Ghanaian. I'm more Ghanaian than some of these Ghanaians living in the UK. I take pride in being Ghanaian, and I'm happy my mother moved us."

She and her DWP Academy colleagues visited the UK for their debut performance.

Fans react to Liya's childhood story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Liya's birography.

Able God said:

My dear you are a Ghanaian and that's Periodttttt

OheneNanaKwekuTwumBerimaTuah wrote:

If your Mum is Jamaican you are Ghanaian 😭😭😭

24thM_ay🇬🇭🇳🇬💚🦋 noted:

Everything she is saying is the truth if you know her from old times like from Crown and Glory school ,as she said 🥰

OFORIWAA_ remarked:

Not me walking in front of Crown and Glory school at Gbawe now 😱

Endurance Grand deconstructs her name

in other news, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy's most renowned star, Endurance Grand, had shared the story behind her name.

According to Endurance, her colleague Demzy Baye, who brought her into the DWP Academy, suggested that she add Grand to her name.

