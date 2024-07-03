Fantana has caused a stir on social media with new photos as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, July 3, 2024

The musician turned reality TV personality rocked an outfit revealing her famous shapely figure

Fantana's birthday photos have sparked massive reactions from social media users

Ghanaian musician and reality TV personality Francine Nyanko Koffi, popularly known as Fantana, has caused a massive stir on social media with steamy birthday photos showing off her curvy figure.

Fantana shares hot birthday photos on social media

In celebration of her 27th birthday on July 3, 2024, Fantana took to social media to share a series of captivating photos, showcasing herself in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

The photos had Fantana rocking a beaded swimsuit outfit that only strategically covered key body parts.

With her beautiful hairstyle and wristwatch, the musician looked glamorous as she majestically posed for the camera with her birthday cake.

Sharing the mouth-watering photos, the reality TV personality and Dancehall musician captioned:

"ITS MY BIRTHDAY! ♋️"

Check out the photos below:

Fantana's birthday photos spark reactions

Social media users flooded Fantana's comments section with birthday wishes, expressing their admiration for the celebrated personality.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@LilianB33902517 commented:

"Happy birthday to you my celebrity crush …paste me your account number for something small."

@ByleBenbaxter commented:

"Never seen a glitzy Nzema gyal like Fantana, soar high and Jehovah bless your Age❤️"

@OKESEE1JUNIOR commented:

"Happy birthday to your turkey body, we pray it will last forever "

@moses_twum20258

"Happy birthday Ma Nzema Queen ❤️ Bonyere to be precise"

@Hardstyledj99 commented:

"Where have you been it's been a long time? happy birthday long life and prosperity more money more happiness more hit "

@KwakuDapaa1 commented:

"I want to be a photographer "

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

