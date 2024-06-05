Delay is trending online after sharing a video of herself working out

The media presenter was spotted in the gym during the afternoon working on her physique

The video has sparked wild reactions from Netizens, who cannot stop drooling over her figure

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has shared a workout routine video that has got social media talking.

Deloris Frimpong Manso looking gorgeous. Photo source: @delayghana

Delay shares workout video on X

Delay, in a social media post, shared a video of herself at the gym in the afternoon working on her figure as she prepares for the rest of the day.

In the video, the media personality, vigorously works the gym equipment while her instructor motivates her from behind the camera.

Delay shared the video on her Twitter account with the caption:

"This is how I’m spending my afternoon "

Below is the Delay workout video:

Netizens react to Delay's workout video

Netizens who chanced on the video of Delay working out have reacted, with many drooling over it.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the reactions below:

@ThoughtPillow commented:

"Gym location please"

@Tymer_Utd commented:

"Tell us your secret please, you glow "

@Nhanayaw_ASK commented:

"Okay soo it was you. Was having a debate with ma friends when we saw uu around Adjiringanor. Bcos of ur shades we weren't sure it was you But ur outfit made me realise it was you"

@kante_house_boy commented:

"I should’ve known to maintain this astonishing body stature wasn’t for a lazy person.. my crush "

@Coffie17Coffie commented:

"Am coming over to help with the instructor course"

@troyyyxx commented:

"Delay mep3 s3 wotena me so"

@Ghana_Ronaldo commented:

"I can spot u Delay ✌️"

@jo_syls_studios commented:

"Eiiish what can I do to get a date with you?"

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh