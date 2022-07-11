Singer Wendy Shay delivered an enthusiastic performance at a concert in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region

The Break My Waist hitmaker performed some of her popular songs while whining her waist to thrill her fans and attendees at the event

While some fans heaped praises on her for the spirited performance, others drooled over her wild dance moves

Singer Wendy Shay thrilled fans when she took over the stage with her enthusiastic performance at a concert held in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

The concert, which saw performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Mr Drew, and Stonebwoy, had one of Ghana's finest female talents matching her male counterparts with her spirited songs and spicy moves on the stage.

When the Rufftown Records signed musician ascended the stage, she delivered an ecstatic performance with some of her biggest songs, thrilling fans.

At a point during her performance, Wendy Shay turned her back to the crowd to break her waist to her popular song Break My Waist and erupted massive cheers.

The video spotlighting her performance on Sunday, July 10, has amassed tons of reactions on social media.

While some fans heaped praises on her for the spirited show, others drooled over her wild dance moves on stage.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react on social media

Dennisbonsu said:

''You really make wild mode the ampa.''

Amasarfoah_snr commented:

''Love it .''

Derrickkuru said:

''Wendy Shay on fire .''

SackeyTee said:

''Wendy Shay is killing it. Break your waist saa. I love it.''

