Guinness World Records have denied certifying Chef Smith's cooking marathon attempt

This comes after Chef Smith claimed that GWR has approved his record as the newest cooking marathon champion

Ghanaians have now channelled their energies towards Atinga Joel, who seeks to become a record holder for the longest khebab marathon.

On July 2, Chef Ebenezer Smith held a press conference to announce himself as the world's newest record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The Guinness World Records has distanced itself from Chef Smith saying it was not aware of his attempt and has not awarded his efforts.

This has sparked a frenzy online among Ghanaians who were rooting for Chef Smith's lie to be true.

Atinga Joel is next in line

Afua Asantewaa's unsuccessful singing marathon attempt last year gave way to a dozen others throughout this year, including Atinga Joel's barbecue grilling attempt.

While one-year-old Ghanaian prodigy Ace Liam has become a Guinness World Record holder, Atinga Joel's effort has yet to be acknowledged.

Posts from Ghanaians switching focus from Chef Smith's disgraceful fiasco to Atinga's kebab have emerged online.

Ghanaians react to Atinga's verdict

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Atinga's.

@purpos_efully said:

Annfa a, ɛnoaa nono, we no go allow make anyone try again

@richard06_Gh wrote:

Bolga we no de carry Las. Gary so u go hear good news from GWR about Nsobila soon

@Creamy_Rain quizzed:

Herrrr Ghana, what's with the current obsession with GWR

@FinaTolbert remarked:

Unfortunately he isn’t. he almost died in the attempt, he had to be taken off for an extended break

@AfiaDrah added:

… Elijah said “I have had enough, Lord,”. “Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors.” 1 Kings 19:4 NIV.

Chef Smith's publicist speaks after fiasco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported publicist for Chef Smith had broken her silence on the brouhaha surrounding the cooking marathon record attempt.

Naa Shuga said she found out that Chef Smith was now working with some individuals who were initially not part of the team when the record attempt started.

