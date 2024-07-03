Many Ghanaians have wondered how Cehf Smith was able to convince several media giants to cover his fake GWR title presentation

This comes after GWR confirmed that the Ghanaian chef's title was fake and that the framed certificate was also fake

This got many people comparing him to Dr UN, who faked an awards show from the United Nations and awarded trophies to Ghanaian celebrities

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their displeasure about Chef Smith faking his Guinness World Records title presentation, which was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on July 2, 2024.

Chef Smith's fake GWR certificate. Image Credit: @chefsmithghana

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians question Chef Smith's GWR title presentation

A social media post by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper ignited the thoughts of many Ghanaians who wondered how Chef Smith could have several media giants at his title presentation.

At the presentation, Chef Smith spoke about how his hard work earned him the title of the record breaker of the GWR longest marathon cooking.

Chef Smith's framed certificate had many concerned Ghanaians reaching out to GWR on X and Instagram to confirm whether the title was real or fake.

YEN.com.gh, in an exclusive, reported that GWR stated that the Ghanaian chef's record presented at this press conference was fake and that he did not officially apply to embark on the attempt.

Below is the post that had many wondering how Chef Smith gathered many media giants at his presser for his fake GWR presentation.

Reactions to the post

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding how Chef Smith was able to gather several media giants at his press conference:

samuel.boatengasare said:

He has broken Dr. U N record.

adjoa__rose said:

So this sleepless night in vain

fiifiadinkra said:

True legend be that

jbird978 said:

Now you’ll question yourself about what you hear on the news from now on

nyameba_graphic_design said:

This is the big mind thinking . He is smart more than DR. UN

asanteemm757 said:

He's smart but fear innocent guys oh

magikal_gh said:

Stop fooling if you were in town Anka you will also go

securenation_ said:

@ghdave_officiall @dagaatigirl_official Asem baa mo nya Abotrɛ @evianadotcom are you there soli nu deɛ atɔ nsuom oo

precy_gold_ said:

One thing you should know is that, ghana medias are interested in anything that will put the country on the world record or map! They thought it’s gonna be another win for ghana buttttt na 419 he do us

snrarrow said:

Dr UN inspiration

"Asem asa": GWR shared an update on cook-a-thon category after Chef Smith's saga

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Ebenezer Smith has sparked a frenzy online after announcing himself as the new GWR record holder for the world's longest cooking marathon attempt.

He showed a certificate at a recent press conference, brandishing it as a keepsake for his GWR attempt. A new update from the Guinness World Records official website has created more confusion about Chef Smith's claim.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh