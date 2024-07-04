Asamoah Gyan is in Kumasi ahead of the All-Regional Games, which is scheduled to commence on July 6, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The football star received a lot of fan love on the streets as he went on a marketing campaign with actor Ras Nene and some of his crew members

In some videos that surfaced online, excited Ghanaians who met the Black Stars legend took pictures with him

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has arrived in Kumasi ahead of the All-Regional Games, which will commence on July 6, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

His presence in the city has generated significant excitement among fans and locals.

Asamoah Gyan in Kumasi Photo Source: Plus 1 TV

Source: Youtube

Accompanied by actor Ras Nene and a few crew members, Gyan took to the streets of Kumasi for a marketing campaign. They aimed to promote the upcoming event and generate buzz for it. The group rocked branded white shirts with All-Regional Games inscribed on them.

In several videos that surfaced online, Ghanaians who encountered the football star could not contain their excitement. Many seized the opportunity to take pictures with him.

The All-Regional Games, a championship involving various sports disciplines, aim to revive grassroots sports across the 16 regions of Ghana. This initiative requires each region to conduct trials to select their top sportsmen and women, who will compete against other regional representatives.

Ghanaians impressed with Gyan

Many social media users who came across the videos were impressed with how Gyan interacted with fans.

FootballisinmyDNA-jo8us said:

Baffour Gyan is very humble, although he made his name way before his younger brother, he still supports his brother even though people usually overlook him and forget that he once even played the Blackstars way before his Junior brother, Baby Jet

ofayaw5075 wrote:

Asamoah gyan pure humility

theresahboakye2553 said:

I like the way Asamoah Gyan carries himself. Very humble guy

Asamoah Gyan and Funny Face

In another story, Asamoah Gyan and Funny Face, in a funny video, left Ghanaians entertained as they bantered and light-heartedly threatened each other.

They also took the opportunity to promote the All Regional Games, which are scheduled for Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the comments section of the video, followers of the Black Stars captain dropped funny comments and expressed their chemistry.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

